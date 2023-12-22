UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) meet the Boston University Terriers (3-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Case Gym. This clash will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Ayinde Hikim: 19.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Brooks: 9.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Quinton Mincey: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cam Morris III: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brayden O'Connor: 9.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Boston University Players to Watch
- Miles Brewster: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyrone Alexander: 9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Okwuosa: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Otto Landrum: 7.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matai Baptiste: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Stat Comparison
|Boston University Rank
|Boston University AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|329th
|65.9
|Points Scored
|81.8
|58th
|98th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|53rd
|205th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|39.0
|22nd
|311th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|87th
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.6
|314th
|182nd
|13.3
|Assists
|13.3
|182nd
|182nd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|14.3
|333rd
