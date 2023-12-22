The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) are favored by 3.5 points against the Boston University Terriers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass-Lowell -3.5 138.5

UMass-Lowell Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, UMass-Lowell and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points.

The average point total in UMass-Lowell's matchups this year is 145.0, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The River Hawks have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The River Hawks have a record of 2-2 in games where bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

UMass-Lowell has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass-Lowell 5 71.4% 78.5 144.1 66.5 132.7 146.1 Boston University 3 33.3% 65.6 144.1 66.2 132.7 135.9

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The River Hawks score 12.3 more points per game (78.5) than the Terriers allow (66.2).

When UMass-Lowell puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass-Lowell 3-4-0 1-3 3-4-0 Boston University 3-6-0 3-4 4-5-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass-Lowell Boston University 17-0 Home Record 9-4 9-8 Away Record 6-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

