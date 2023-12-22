The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-8) will play the Harvard Crimson (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

UMass Lowell vs. Harvard Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

Sydney Watkins: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Rayne Durant: 2.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

2.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Abbey Lindsey: 10 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Rice: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Mili Carrera: 10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Harvard Players to Watch

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Lola Mullaney: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Katie Krupa: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

