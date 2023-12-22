How to Watch the UMass Lowell vs. Harvard Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) take a 10-game losing streak into a home contest against the Harvard Crimson (5-5), who have lost three straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass Lowell vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson's 72.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.3 the River Hawks allow to opponents.
- Harvard has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
- UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.8 points.
- The River Hawks put up 19.9 fewer points per game (50.7) than the Crimson give up (70.6).
- The River Hawks are making 37% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Crimson concede to opponents (43.6%).
- The Crimson make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
UMass Lowell Leaders
- Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.6 FG%
- Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%
- Abbey Lindsey: 9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%
UMass Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Brown
|L 74-54
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UMass
|L 64-52
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/14/2023
|Dartmouth
|L 58-52
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/22/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|Maine
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
