The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) take a 10-game losing streak into a home contest against the Harvard Crimson (5-5), who have lost three straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Lowell vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

The Crimson's 72.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.3 the River Hawks allow to opponents.

Harvard has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.8 points.

The River Hawks put up 19.9 fewer points per game (50.7) than the Crimson give up (70.6).

The River Hawks are making 37% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Crimson concede to opponents (43.6%).

The Crimson make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.6 FG%

6.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.6 FG% Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%

3.1 PTS, 28.9 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Lowell Schedule