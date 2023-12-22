The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) take a 10-game losing streak into a home contest against the Harvard Crimson (5-5), who have lost three straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson's 72.8 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.3 the River Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Harvard has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The River Hawks put up 19.9 fewer points per game (50.7) than the Crimson give up (70.6).
  • The River Hawks are making 37% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Crimson concede to opponents (43.6%).
  • The Crimson make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the River Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UMass Lowell Leaders

  • Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 35.6 FG%
  • Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 28.9 FG%
  • Abbey Lindsey: 9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%

UMass Lowell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Brown L 74-54 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/10/2023 @ UMass L 64-52 William D. Mullins Center
12/14/2023 Dartmouth L 58-52 Costello Athletic Center
12/22/2023 Harvard - Costello Athletic Center
12/29/2023 Colgate - Costello Athletic Center
1/4/2024 Maine - Costello Athletic Center

