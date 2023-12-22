Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Worcester County, Massachusetts today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lunenburg High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA Conference: Midland-Wachusett C

Midland-Wachusett C How to Stream: Watch Here

David Prouty High School at Sutton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Sutton, MA

Sutton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Narragansett Regional High School at Athol High School