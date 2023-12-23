If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Boston College and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Boston College ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-1 NR NR 79

Boston College's best wins

Boston College notched its signature win of the season on December 10, when it claimed an 86-80 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 68) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against St. John's was Jaeden Zackery, who dropped 14 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

73-64 at home over Harvard (No. 75/RPI) on November 18

68-61 at home over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on November 15

75-71 on the road over Citadel (No. 225/RPI) on November 10

82-68 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 252/RPI) on December 5

89-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on November 6

Boston College's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Eagles have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, the Eagles have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Boston College is playing the 157th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to BC's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Boston College's next game

Matchup: Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ACC Network

