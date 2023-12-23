Will Boston College be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Boston College's full tournament resume.

How Boston College ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 180

Boston College's best wins

Boston College picked up its signature win of the season on November 19, when it defeated the Providence Friars, who rank No. 198 in the RPI rankings, 71-56. Teya Sidberry led the offense against Providence, putting up 22 points. Next on the team was T'Yana Todd with 13 points.

Next best wins

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 209/RPI) on November 6

88-59 at home over Siena (No. 243/RPI) on December 10

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on November 12

94-57 at home over Bryant (No. 285/RPI) on December 20

95-57 at home over UMass (No. 311/RPI) on December 6

Boston College's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, the Eagles have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Boston College has the 249th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Eagles have 18 games left this season, including three against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Of BC's 18 remaining games this season, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Boston College's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles

Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

