2024 NCAA Bracketology: Boston College Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Boston College be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Boston College's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Boston College's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Boston College ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|180
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College's best wins
Boston College picked up its signature win of the season on November 19, when it defeated the Providence Friars, who rank No. 198 in the RPI rankings, 71-56. Teya Sidberry led the offense against Providence, putting up 22 points. Next on the team was T'Yana Todd with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 209/RPI) on November 6
- 88-59 at home over Siena (No. 243/RPI) on December 10
- 67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on November 12
- 94-57 at home over Bryant (No. 285/RPI) on December 20
- 95-57 at home over UMass (No. 311/RPI) on December 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Boston College's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- According to the RPI, the Eagles have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Boston College has the 249th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Eagles have 18 games left this season, including three against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.
- Of BC's 18 remaining games this season, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Boston College's next game
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Boston College games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.