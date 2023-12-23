For bracketology analysis on Boston University and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Boston University ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 206

Boston University's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 9, Boston University defeated the Harvard Crimson (No. 89 in the RPI) by a score of 80-77. With 29 points, Caitlin Weimar was the top scorer versus Harvard. Second on the team was Alex Giannaros, with 20 points.

Next best wins

64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on November 22

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 242/RPI) on November 10

63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 247/RPI) on November 26

83-80 on the road over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on December 22

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 318/RPI) on November 14

Boston University's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Terriers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Boston University has drawn the 295th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Terriers' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records north of .500.

BU has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Boston University's next game

Matchup: Boston University Terriers vs. Navy Midshipmen

Boston University Terriers vs. Navy Midshipmen Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

