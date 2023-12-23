Should you bet on Brad Marchand to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

  • Marchand has scored in 10 of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • Marchand averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:44 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:48 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 19:17 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

