Bruins vs. Wild December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins' Pavel Zacha and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
Bruins vs. Wild Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: NESN,BSN,BSWI,ESPN+
Bruins Players to Watch
- David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (43 points), via amassed 19 goals and 24 assists.
- Through 31 games, Brad Marchand has scored 13 goals and picked up 14 assists.
- Zacha has posted eight goals and 13 assists for Boston.
- Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-2-4. He has given up 35 goals (2.25 goals against average) and recorded 447 saves.
Wild Players to Watch
- Kirill Kaprizov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (one per game), as he has totaled 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games (playing 21:18 per game).
- With 28 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 22 assists through 28 contests, Mats Zuccarello is key for Minnesota's offense.
- This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 22 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and eight assists (ninth).
- In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 5-5-2 this season, compiling 322 saves and giving up 39 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .892 save percentage (54th in the league).
Bruins vs. Wild Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|18th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|20th
|5th
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|18th
|13th
|31.3
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|25th
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|16th
|9th
|23.96%
|Power Play %
|18.1%
|22nd
|3rd
|86.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.57%
|30th
