Bruins vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.
Bruins vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have put together a 14-11 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has a record of 14-11 (winning 56.0%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 53.5% chance to win.
- Boston's 31 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.
Bruins vs Wild Additional Info
Bruins vs. Wild Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|96 (21st)
|Goals
|94 (22nd)
|82 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (13th)
|23 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (21st)
|16 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (30th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-2-3 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over five times.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins offense's 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Bruins have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 82 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +14 this season.
