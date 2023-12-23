Bruins vs. Wild Injury Report Today - December 23
Entering a game against the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4), the Boston Bruins (19-6-6) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 at Xcel Energy Center.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mats Zuccarello
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Ryan Hartman
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins rank 21st in the league with 96 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its goal differential (+14) makes the team seventh-best in the league.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 94 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Minnesota's total of 99 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.
- Their -5 goal differential is 20th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bruins vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.