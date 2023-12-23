The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Bruins-Wild game on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Wild Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins Wild 4-3 (F/OT) MIN

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 82 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Bruins rank 21st in the league with 96 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 31 19 24 43 33 20 20% Brad Marchand 31 13 14 27 29 17 33.3% Pavel Zacha 28 8 13 21 11 12 51.4% Charlie Coyle 31 10 10 20 14 16 52.3% James van Riemsdyk 30 6 14 20 6 2 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 99 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.

The Wild's 94 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players