How to Watch the Bruins vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Bruins-Wild game on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Wild Additional Info
Bruins vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|Wild
|4-3 (F/OT) MIN
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 82 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Bruins rank 21st in the league with 96 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|31
|19
|24
|43
|33
|20
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|31
|13
|14
|27
|29
|17
|33.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|28
|8
|13
|21
|11
|12
|51.4%
|Charlie Coyle
|31
|10
|10
|20
|14
|16
|52.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|30
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 99 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.
- The Wild's 94 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 29 goals over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|31
|11
|19
|30
|34
|10
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|31
|14
|8
|22
|8
|13
|49%
|Marco Rossi
|31
|11
|10
|21
|10
|12
|40.1%
|Matthew Boldy
|24
|9
|10
|19
|19
|21
|34.4%
