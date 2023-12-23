The Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) host the Boston Celtics (21-6) after winning six home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Celtics vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -1.5 229.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 229.5 total points.

Boston has an average point total of 228.7 in its contests this year, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics have gone 14-13-0 ATS this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 19 (76%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Celtics have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Clippers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 13 48.1% 118.9 235.9 109.8 221.3 227.1 Clippers 12 42.9% 117.0 235.9 111.5 221.3 229.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

The Celtics have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 13 opportunities on the road.

The 118.9 points per game the Celtics average are 7.4 more points than the Clippers allow (111.5).

Boston has a 13-8 record against the spread and an 18-3 record overall when putting up more than 111.5 points.

Celtics vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Celtics and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 14-13 13-13 14-13 Clippers 14-14 1-5 12-16

Celtics vs. Clippers Point Insights

Celtics Clippers 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.0 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 13-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 18-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-5 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 12-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-8 18-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-6

