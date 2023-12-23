How to Watch the Celtics vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) aim to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (21-6) on December 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Clippers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Clippers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Clippers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Clippers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Clippers Prediction
|Celtics vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Clippers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- Boston is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Celtics put up 7.4 more points per game (118.9) than the Clippers give up (111.5).
- Boston is 18-3 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are posting 7.9 more points per game (122.7) than they are in away games (114.8).
- Boston is ceding 107.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this season, draining 17.2 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luke Kornet
|Out
|Adductor
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Ankle
|Jayson Tatum
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|Questionable
|Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.