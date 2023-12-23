The Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) aim to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (21-6) on December 23, 2023.

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Celtics vs Clippers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Boston is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.

The Celtics put up 7.4 more points per game (118.9) than the Clippers give up (111.5).

Boston is 18-3 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are posting 7.9 more points per game (122.7) than they are in away games (114.8).

Boston is ceding 107.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this season, draining 17.2 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Celtics Injuries