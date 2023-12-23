Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard and others in the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-BOS

BSSC and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Celtics vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 28.5-point total set for Tatum on Saturday is 1.7 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Saturday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 26.5. That's 3.8 more than his season average.

He collects 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Saturday's prop bet for Leonard is 26.5 points, 2.1 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Leonard's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.

Leonard averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

