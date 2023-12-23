Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to bet on Coyle's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In seven of 31 games this season Coyle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 15 of 31 games this year, Coyle has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Coyle has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Coyle hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 3 20 Points 1 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.