The Boston Bruins, with Charlie McAvoy, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy has averaged 19:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

McAvoy has a goal in three of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

McAvoy has a point in 13 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

McAvoy has an assist in 10 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 52.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McAvoy has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 23 Games 2 19 Points 0 3 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

