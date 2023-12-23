Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 23?
When the Boston Bruins take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Hampus Lindholm light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In one of 31 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Lindholm's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:35
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|26:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
