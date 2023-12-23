2024 NCAA Bracketology: Harvard March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Harvard and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Harvard ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|66
Harvard's best wins
On November 17 against the UMass Minutemen, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI, Harvard secured its signature win of the season, a 78-75 overtime victory on the road. With 32 points, Malik Mack was the top scorer versus UMass. Second on the team was Chandler Pigge, with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 76-70 on the road over Colgate (No. 134/RPI) on November 22
- 80-56 at home over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on November 14
- 89-76 on the road over Rice (No. 221/RPI) on November 10
- 80-75 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on November 29
- 74-72 at home over Holy Cross (No. 344/RPI) on December 21
Harvard's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Crimson are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Harvard has drawn the 248th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- The Crimson have 16 games left this year, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records above .500.
- Harvard has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Harvard's next game
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
