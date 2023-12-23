If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Harvard and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Harvard ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 66

Harvard's best wins

On November 17 against the UMass Minutemen, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI, Harvard secured its signature win of the season, a 78-75 overtime victory on the road. With 32 points, Malik Mack was the top scorer versus UMass. Second on the team was Chandler Pigge, with 15 points.

Next best wins

76-70 on the road over Colgate (No. 134/RPI) on November 22

80-56 at home over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on November 14

89-76 on the road over Rice (No. 221/RPI) on November 10

80-75 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on November 29

74-72 at home over Holy Cross (No. 344/RPI) on December 21

Harvard's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Crimson are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Harvard has drawn the 248th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Crimson have 16 games left this year, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records above .500.

Harvard has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Harvard's next game

Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels

Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

