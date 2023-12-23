When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Harvard be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Harvard ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 105

Harvard's best wins

Harvard's best win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 172) in the RPI. Harvard secured the 85-41 win at home on November 12. Harmoni Turner led the way against Quinnipiac, compiling 26 points. Next on the team was Elena Rodriguez with 14 points.

Next best wins

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 177/RPI) on November 9

80-67 over SMU (No. 214/RPI) on November 25

69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 222/RPI) on November 24

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 311/RPI) on November 16

62-41 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 360/RPI) on December 22

Harvard's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Crimson have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

The Crimson have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Harvard has been handed the 91st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Crimson have 10 games remaining against teams above .500. They have five upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Harvard's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Harvard's next game

Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Harvard Crimson

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Harvard Crimson Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

