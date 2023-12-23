When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Holy Cross be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Holy Cross' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Holy Cross ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 249

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross' best wins

Holy Cross captured its signature win of the season on November 9 by registering a 62-54 victory over the Brown Bears, the No. 93-ranked team based on the RPI. In the victory over Brown, Bronagh Power-Cassidy tallied a team-best 20 points. Lindsay Berger added 13 points.

Next best wins

65-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on December 17

55-43 at home over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on December 20

59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on November 29

51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 360/RPI) on November 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Holy Cross is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Holy Cross has been given the 301st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Crusaders have 18 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Holy Cross has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Holy Cross' next game

Matchup: Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Bucknell Bison

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Bucknell Bison Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Holy Cross games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.