In the upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jake DeBrusk to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

DeBrusk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.0%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:21 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

