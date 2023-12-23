Can we count on Jakub Lauko scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).

Lauko has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:19 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:31 Away L 7-4

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

