James van Riemsdyk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Thinking about a bet on van Riemsdyk in the Bruins-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 15 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in 12 of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 30 Games 3 20 Points 2 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

