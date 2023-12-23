On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Mason Lohrei going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Lohrei has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Lohrei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 5-1 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 3-1 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:46 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:38 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

