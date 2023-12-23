What are Merrimack's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Merrimack ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 181

Merrimack's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Merrimack took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks at home on December 2. The final score was 74-68. Jordan Derkack dropped a team-leading 33 points with five rebounds and four assists in the game against UMass-Lowell.

Next best wins

68-52 at home over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on December 22

71-65 on the road over Maine (No. 253/RPI) on November 12

96-73 over N.C. A&T (No. 328/RPI) on November 22

Merrimack's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Warriors have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Merrimack faces the 122nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Warriors have 17 games left this year, including 15 against teams with worse records, and none against teams with records above .500.

Of Merrimack's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Merrimack's next game

Matchup: Boston University Terriers vs. Merrimack Warriors

Boston University Terriers vs. Merrimack Warriors Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

