Middlesex County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Middlesex County, Massachusetts is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xaverian Brothers High School at Arlington Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Arlington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malden Catholic High School at St. Bernard High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Uncasville, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
