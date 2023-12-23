Norfolk County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Norfolk County, Massachusetts is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xaverian Brothers High School at Arlington Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Arlington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
