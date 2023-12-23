Can we expect Northeastern to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Northeastern ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 184

Northeastern's best wins

Northeastern, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 81-68 on December 2. With 18 points, Chris Doherty was the top scorer versus Old Dominion. Second on the team was Masai Troutman, with 14 points.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 252/RPI) on December 19

82-76 on the road over East Carolina (No. 256/RPI) on November 19

67-58 at home over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on November 6

93-76 over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 21

Northeastern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Northeastern has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, Northeastern has three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

The Huskies have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Northeastern has the 209th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Huskies' upcoming schedule, they have two games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

When it comes to Northeastern's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Northeastern's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. Northeastern Huskies

Rhode Island Rams vs. Northeastern Huskies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

