2024 NCAA Bracketology: Northeastern Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we expect Northeastern to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Northeastern's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Northeastern ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|236
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northeastern's best wins
Northeastern, in its signature win of the season, beat the UMass Minutewomen 78-74 on November 9. Asha Parker was the leading scorer in the signature win over UMass, recording 18 points with one rebound and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on November 21
- 58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on November 16
- 73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on November 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northeastern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Northeastern is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Northeastern has been handed the 326th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Huskies' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.
- Glancing at Northeastern's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Northeastern's next game
- Matchup: Northeastern Huskies vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Northeastern games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.