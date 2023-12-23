Can we expect Northeastern to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Northeastern ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 236

Northeastern's best wins

Northeastern, in its signature win of the season, beat the UMass Minutewomen 78-74 on November 9. Asha Parker was the leading scorer in the signature win over UMass, recording 18 points with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on November 21

58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on November 16

73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on November 6

Northeastern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Northeastern is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Schedule insights

Northeastern has been handed the 326th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Huskies' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Northeastern's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northeastern's next game

Matchup: Northeastern Huskies vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Northeastern Huskies vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

