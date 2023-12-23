Can we anticipate Pavel Zacha lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • In eight of 28 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

