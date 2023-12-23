Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will meet the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. Fancy a bet on Zacha? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Zacha has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:48 on the ice per game.

In eight of 28 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has a point in 17 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

In 11 of 28 games this season, Zacha has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Zacha has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 21 Points 4 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 4

