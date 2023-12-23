Saturday's soccer slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Frosinone taking on Juventus FC in a Serie A match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Watch Serie A: Frosinone vs Juventus FC

  • League: Serie A
  • Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: West Ham United vs Manchester United

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Cremonese vs Modena

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Luton Town vs Newcastle United FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: U.C. Sampdoria vs Feralpisalò

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:10 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Vitória SC vs Rio Ave

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Trabzonspor AS vs Basaksehir

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

