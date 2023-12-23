The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have knocked down.

UConn has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 61st.

The Huskies put up 84.2 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 69.1 the Red Storm give up.

UConn is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

St. John's has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 61st.

The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When St. John's allows fewer than 84.2 points, it is 8-0.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last year, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.

UConn averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, St. John's averaged two more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (75.6).

The Red Storm conceded 70 points per game at home last season, and 82.8 away.

Beyond the arc, St. John's knocked down fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (35.1%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

St. John's Upcoming Schedule