2024 NCAA Bracketology: UMass-Lowell March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will UMass-Lowell be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How UMass-Lowell ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|131
UMass-Lowell's best wins
On November 14 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, UMass-Lowell claimed its best win of the season, a 74-71 victory on the road. Ayinde Hikim, in that signature win, tallied a team-leading 24 points with three rebounds and three assists. Brayden O'Connor also played a role with 18 points, five rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 69-61 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on November 20
- 80-74 on the road over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 29
- 71-63 on the road over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on December 22
- 81-48 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 340/RPI) on November 10
- 78-65 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on December 12
UMass-Lowell's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- UMass-Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
- According to the RPI, the River Hawks have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- UMass-Lowell has drawn the 18th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the River Hawks' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.
- UMass-Lowell has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UMass-Lowell's next game
- Matchup: UMass-Lowell River Hawks vs. Emerson Lions
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
