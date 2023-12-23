When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will UMass-Lowell be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UMass-Lowell ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
8-4 0-0 NR NR 131

UMass-Lowell's best wins

On November 14 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, UMass-Lowell claimed its best win of the season, a 74-71 victory on the road. Ayinde Hikim, in that signature win, tallied a team-leading 24 points with three rebounds and three assists. Brayden O'Connor also played a role with 18 points, five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

  • 69-61 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on November 20
  • 80-74 on the road over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 29
  • 71-63 on the road over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on December 22
  • 81-48 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 340/RPI) on November 10
  • 78-65 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on December 12

UMass-Lowell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

  • UMass-Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
  • According to the RPI, the River Hawks have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

  • UMass-Lowell has drawn the 18th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
  • Of the River Hawks' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.
  • UMass-Lowell has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMass-Lowell's next game

  • Matchup: UMass-Lowell River Hawks vs. Emerson Lions
  • Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

