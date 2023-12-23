When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will UMass-Lowell be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UMass-Lowell ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 131

UMass-Lowell's best wins

On November 14 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, UMass-Lowell claimed its best win of the season, a 74-71 victory on the road. Ayinde Hikim, in that signature win, tallied a team-leading 24 points with three rebounds and three assists. Brayden O'Connor also played a role with 18 points, five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

69-61 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 210/RPI) on November 20

80-74 on the road over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 29

71-63 on the road over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on December 22

81-48 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 340/RPI) on November 10

78-65 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on December 12

UMass-Lowell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

UMass-Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the River Hawks have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

UMass-Lowell has drawn the 18th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the River Hawks' 17 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

UMass-Lowell has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMass-Lowell's next game

Matchup: UMass-Lowell River Hawks vs. Emerson Lions

UMass-Lowell River Hawks vs. Emerson Lions Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

