Can we expect UMass to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on UMass' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UMass ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 124

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass' best wins

As far as its best win this season, UMass took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks at home on December 9. The final score was 91-77. Josh Cohen delivered a team-high 21 points with nine rebounds and one assist in the contest versus UMass-Lowell.

Next best wins

87-65 over Old Dominion (No. 187/RPI) on December 24

100-78 over Portland (No. 193/RPI) on December 23

87-79 over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on December 16

92-71 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 202/RPI) on November 7

66-56 at home over South Florida (No. 212/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, UMass has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

The Minutemen have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UMass has the 241st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Minutemen have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UMass' upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UMass' next game

Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Siena Saints

UMass Minutemen vs. Siena Saints Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV Channel: NESN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UMass games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.