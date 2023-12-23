2024 NCAA Bracketology: UMass March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we expect UMass to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How UMass ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|124
UMass' best wins
As far as its best win this season, UMass took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks at home on December 9. The final score was 91-77. Josh Cohen delivered a team-high 21 points with nine rebounds and one assist in the contest versus UMass-Lowell.
Next best wins
- 87-65 over Old Dominion (No. 187/RPI) on December 24
- 100-78 over Portland (No. 193/RPI) on December 23
- 87-79 over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on December 16
- 92-71 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 202/RPI) on November 7
- 66-56 at home over South Florida (No. 212/RPI) on December 2
UMass' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, UMass has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
- The Minutemen have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- UMass has the 241st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Minutemen have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- UMass' upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
UMass' next game
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Siena Saints
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NESN
