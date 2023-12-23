Saturday's game that pits the UMass Minutemen (6-3) against the Portland Pilots (6-7) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-70 in favor of UMass, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:30 AM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UMass vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UMass vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 82, Portland 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-12.0)

UMass (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen's +87 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.6 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (236th in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game UMass accumulates rank 61st in the country, 2.7 more than the 37.1 its opponents grab.

UMass knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 33% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.2%.

UMass has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (93rd in college basketball), four fewer than the 14.8 it forces (36th in college basketball).

