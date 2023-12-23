The UMass Minutemen (6-3) face the Portland Pilots (6-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 1:30 AM ET on ESPN2.

UMass vs. Portland Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Pilots have given up to their opponents (44.2%).

UMass has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Minutemen are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots sit at 305th.

The Minutemen average only 4.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Pilots give up (77.8).

UMass has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMass put up 75.9 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged away (68.2).

The Minutemen conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (74.7) last season.

At home, UMass knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). UMass' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (31.5%).

