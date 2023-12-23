How to Watch UMass vs. Portland on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UMass Minutemen (6-3) face the Portland Pilots (6-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 1:30 AM ET on ESPN2.
UMass vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Pilots have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- UMass has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots sit at 305th.
- The Minutemen average only 4.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Pilots give up (77.8).
- UMass has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UMass put up 75.9 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged away (68.2).
- The Minutemen conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (74.7) last season.
- At home, UMass knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). UMass' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (31.5%).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 91-77
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/16/2023
|West Virginia
|W 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/21/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/23/2023
|Portland
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Siena
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/3/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
