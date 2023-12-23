The UMass Minutemen (6-3) face the Portland Pilots (6-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 1:30 AM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMass vs. Portland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Pilots have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
  • UMass has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pilots sit at 305th.
  • The Minutemen average only 4.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Pilots give up (77.8).
  • UMass has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UMass put up 75.9 points per game last season, 7.7 more than it averaged away (68.2).
  • The Minutemen conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (74.7) last season.
  • At home, UMass knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). UMass' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UMass-Lowell W 91-77 William D. Mullins Center
12/16/2023 West Virginia W 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/21/2023 Georgia Tech L 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/23/2023 Portland - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Siena - William D. Mullins Center
1/3/2024 Duquesne - William D. Mullins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.