UMass vs. Portland December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (6-3) meet the Portland Pilots (6-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup will start at 1:30 AM ET on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMass vs. Portland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 1:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMass Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 15.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 17.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Austin: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMass vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|283rd
|32.8
|Rebounds
|38.3
|26th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|16th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.