Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly CAA Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Hofstra
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: L 74-56 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. John's
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: W 89-82 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Montreat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FloHoops
3. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: W 78-69 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network
4. Towson
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: W 65-55 vs Nicholls State
Next Game
- Opponent: Arcadia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FloHoops
5. Drexel
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 104-86 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
6. Delaware
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: L 88-85 vs Rider
Next Game
- Opponent: Princeton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Monmouth
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: W 77-71 vs Manhattan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northeastern
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: W 79-74 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: L 99-55 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: FloHoops
10. Campbell
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: W 83-76 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
11. William & Mary
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: L 71-59 vs Pepperdine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Elon
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: L 70-43 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Valparaiso
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: FloHoops
13. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th
- Last Game: W 85-82 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Mason
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Hampton
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: L 72-69 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drexel
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
