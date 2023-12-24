Which basketball team is on top of the CAA? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

CAA Power Rankings

1. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 61st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
  • Last Game: W 71-49 vs Iona

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cornell
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 172nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
  • Last Game: W 63-50 vs Loyola (MD)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgian Court
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 173rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
  • Last Game: W 66-47 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

  • Opponent: Averett
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Drexel

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 177th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
  • Last Game: L 69-59 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arcadia
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5. Delaware

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 182nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
  • Last Game: L 69-66 vs Delaware State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Harvard
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

6. Towson

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 186th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
  • Last Game: L 83-76 vs George Mason

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Elon
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
  • Overall Rank: 190th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
  • Last Game: W 74-50 vs Radford

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Campbell

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 205th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
  • Last Game: L 48-47 vs High Point

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 219th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
  • Last Game: L 76-43 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Monmouth
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 269th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
  • Last Game: W 58-49 vs Howard

Next Game

  • Opponent: Manhattan
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

11. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 285th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
  • Last Game: L 83-80 vs Boston University

Next Game

  • Opponent: Delaware
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12. Elon

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 299th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
  • Last Game: W 65-39 vs Mount Olive

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ High Point
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Hampton

  • Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
  • Overall Rank: 349th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
  • Last Game: L 69-58 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drexel
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

14. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 350th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
  • Last Game: L 70-65 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

