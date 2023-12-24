Searching for an updated view of the Ivy League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Princeton Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 24-1

11-1 | 24-1 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 84-53 vs Delaware Valley Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Delaware

@ Delaware Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo) 2. Cornell Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-8

9-2 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: W 90-85 vs Robert Morris Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. Pennsylvania Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

8-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 141st

141st Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: W 77-73 vs Rider Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Yale Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: L 75-60 vs Kansas Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Santa Clara

@ Santa Clara Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Harvard Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-8

8-3 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 164th

164th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 74-72 vs Holy Cross Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Iona

Iona Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Columbia Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 10-14

8-3 | 10-14 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st

361st Last Game: W 87-83 vs Fairleigh Dickinson Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. Brown Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-24

4-9 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: W 71-67 vs Siena Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Stony Brook

@ Stony Brook Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: FloHoops 8. Dartmouth Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-22

4-8 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 67-57 vs Sacred Heart Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Sportsbook Promo Codes