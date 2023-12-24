See how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Ivy League Power Rankings

1. Princeton

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-4
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 66-55 vs Rutgers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Vermont
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2. Columbia

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 22-5
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: W 79-50 vs Wagner

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Francisco
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

3. Harvard

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
  • Last Game: W 62-41 vs UMass Lowell

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

4. Brown

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-9
  • Overall Rank: 148th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
  • Last Game: W 53-52 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Diego
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Pennsylvania

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-15
  • Overall Rank: 206th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
  • Last Game: L 61-47 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maine
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Cornell

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-15
  • Overall Rank: 209th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
  • Last Game: W 74-61 vs Marist

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Yale

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23
  • Overall Rank: 286th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
  • Last Game: L 75-56 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Quinnipiac
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Dartmouth

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-20
  • Overall Rank: 325th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
  • Last Game: L 57-55 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Brown
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

