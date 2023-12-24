Will JaMycal Hasty cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a TD)

Hasty contributed on the ground last season, as Hasty rushed for two TDs and 194 yards.

He ran for a touchdown in two games last year, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.

In one of 14 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

JaMycal Hasty Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

