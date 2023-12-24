Will Matthew Slater Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Slater's stats can be found below.
Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Hunter Henry (DNP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Patriots vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Slater 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Slater Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
