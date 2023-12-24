Which basketball team is on top of the NEC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Merrimack

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-7 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 68-52 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston University

@ Boston University Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-10

5-7 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: W 82-80 vs Fordham

Next Game

Opponent: St. Elizabeth

St. Elizabeth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 15-14

5-9 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: W 67-57 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Mercy

Mercy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

4. Wagner

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-15

5-6 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: W 98-49 vs Gwynedd Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: @ Manhattan

@ Manhattan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-8 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: L 75-73 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

6. Le Moyne

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-19

5-8 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: L 72-55 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairfield

@ Fairfield Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-20

6-7 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: L 92-69 vs Fairfield

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: BTN

8. Stonehill

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-12 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: L 97-59 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. LIU

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 3-25

1-10 | 3-25 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: L 87-59 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game