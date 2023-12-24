Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly NEC Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the NEC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Merrimack
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: W 68-52 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston University
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: W 82-80 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: St. Elizabeth
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: W 67-57 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Mercy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
4. Wagner
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: W 98-49 vs Gwynedd Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Manhattan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 329th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: L 75-73 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Opponent: Campbell
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
6. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: L 72-55 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairfield
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: L 92-69 vs Fairfield
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: BTN
8. Stonehill
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: L 97-59 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rutgers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. LIU
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 3-25
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: L 87-59 vs Mount St. Mary's
Next Game
- Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: SNY
