Who is the team to beat at the top of the NEC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 20-8

5-8 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: L 70-64 vs Vermont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Mercy

Mercy Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2. Le Moyne

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 16-13

2-9 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: L 97-53 vs Rhode Island

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

3. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 12-17

2-10 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: L 101-73 vs Penn State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Merrimack

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 13-16

3-10 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: L 55-43 vs Holy Cross

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacred Heart

@ Sacred Heart Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 11-17

2-10 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: L 71-59 vs UNLV

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. LIU

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

1-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: L 66-55 vs Manhattan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ NJIT

@ NJIT Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7. Wagner

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 5-22

3-9 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: L 73-52 vs New Hampshire

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: St. Elizabeth

St. Elizabeth Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 4-25

1-11 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: L 85-43 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMBC

@ UMBC Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9. Stonehill

Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 2-27

0-12 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: L 67-34 vs George Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game