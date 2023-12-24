Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly Women's NEC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the NEC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
NEC Power Rankings
1. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: L 70-64 vs Vermont
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mercy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
2. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: L 97-53 vs Rhode Island
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
3. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: L 101-73 vs Penn State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Morgan State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
4. Merrimack
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: L 55-43 vs Holy Cross
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: L 71-59 vs UNLV
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. LIU
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: L 66-55 vs Manhattan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ NJIT
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
7. Wagner
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: L 73-52 vs New Hampshire
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: St. Elizabeth
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: L 85-43 vs Syracuse
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMBC
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
9. Stonehill
- Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: L 67-34 vs George Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairfield
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.