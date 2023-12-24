Seeking an updated view of the Patriot and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Patriot Power Rankings

1. Lehigh

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
  • Overall Rank: 146th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
  • Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rider
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Holy Cross

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 162nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
  • Last Game: W 55-43 vs Merrimack

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bucknell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. Boston University

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 203rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
  • Last Game: W 83-80 vs Northeastern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Navy
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Colgate

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 246th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
  • Last Game: W 58-45 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMass Lowell
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5. Bucknell

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 273rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
  • Last Game: L 67-39 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Holy Cross
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Lafayette

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 301st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
  • Last Game: W 57-55 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7. Loyola (MD)

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 304th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
  • Last Game: L 63-50 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Delaware State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. American

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 314th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
  • Last Game: L 60-59 vs UMBC

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Howard
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Navy

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 347th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
  • Last Game: W 105-50 vs Goucher

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Albany
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Army

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
  • Overall Rank: 355th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
  • Last Game: L 73-51 vs Binghamton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Five Towns
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

