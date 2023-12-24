Seeking an updated view of the Patriot and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Lehigh

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Holy Cross

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-5 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: W 55-43 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

3. Boston University

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: W 83-80 vs Northeastern

Next Game

Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Colgate

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

6-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 58-45 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass Lowell

@ UMass Lowell Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-17

3-8 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: L 67-39 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Lafayette

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

327th Last Game: W 57-55 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 63-50 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. American

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-21

2-8 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: L 60-59 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Howard

@ Howard Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Navy

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-24

4-6 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: W 105-50 vs Goucher

Next Game

Opponent: @ Albany

@ Albany Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Army

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-7 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: L 73-51 vs Binghamton

Next Game