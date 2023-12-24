Who’s the Best Team in the Patriot? See our Weekly Women's Patriot Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the Patriot and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Patriot Power Rankings
1. Lehigh
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Opponent: Rider
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: W 55-43 vs Merrimack
Next Game
- Opponent: Bucknell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
3. Boston University
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: W 83-80 vs Northeastern
Next Game
- Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 58-45 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass Lowell
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
5. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 273rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: L 67-39 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
6. Lafayette
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: W 57-55 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
7. Loyola (MD)
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: L 63-50 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. American
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: L 60-59 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Howard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Navy
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: W 105-50 vs Goucher
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Albany
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Army
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: L 73-51 vs Binghamton
Next Game
- Opponent: Five Towns
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
