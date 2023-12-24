The Denver Broncos (7-7) will meet the New England Patriots (3-11) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 36.5 points.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Broncos and the Patriots and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Broncos on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have been winning four times, have trailed seven times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Broncos have been winning nine times, have been losing four times, and have been tied one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 14 games this year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up four times.

The Broncos have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Denver is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.8 points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

In 14 games this year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Patriots vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 14 games this season, the Patriots have led after the first half six times and have been behind after the first half eight times.

In 14 games this season, the Broncos have had the lead after the first half eight times and have been behind after the first half six times.

2nd Half

Out of 14 games this season, the Patriots have won the second half three times (0-3 record in those games), lost nine times (3-6), and been knotted up two times (0-2).

In 14 games this year, the Broncos have lost the second half seven times (2-5 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (5-2).

Denver's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 13.7 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Broncos or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.